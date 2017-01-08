Was the soldiers' revolt a one-off, or a red flag pointing to deeper problems within the West African country?

Soldiers in Ivory Coast began a revolt on Friday in Bouake, the country's second largest city, demanding higher salaries and improved living conditions.

It spread to the commercial capital, Abidjan, where soldiers commandeered the army headquarters.

Within hours the mutineers had taken over nine cities, and at one point trapped the defence minister in a house for hours.

President Alassane Ouattara says a deal has been reached to end the rebellion and has agreed to look at the soldiers' demands.

For a country recovering from a civil war and a political crisis, it raises concerns about peace and stability.

So was the revolt a one-off? Or a red flag pointing to deeper problems?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Sean Lyngaas - Journalist covering Ivory Coast and West Africa

Cynthia Ohayon - West Africa analyst for the International Crisis Group

George Aka - European representative of the Ivorian Popular Front

