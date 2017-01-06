Video of mentally disabled teenager being abused live on Facebook causes uproar.

Four Americans have been charged for beating a mentally disabled man and showing it live on the internet.

Police in Chicago say the African-Americans tied up the 18-year-old white victim, beat him, cut his hair until his scalp bled, and forced him to drink from a toilet. It is being described as despicable, sickening and a hate crime.

The video also shows youths shouting obscenities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The teenager's ordeal was broadcast live on Facebook, then went viral before the video was removed.

Should the internet and social media be policed?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Aral Balkan, Founder of social justice and technology company Indie.

Julia Krueger, Writer at Netzpolitik.org.

Jennifer Pybus, Senior Lecturer at London College of Communication, University of the Arts London.

Source: Al Jazeera News