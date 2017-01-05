Amnesty International says weapons sold by various countries are being used by militias to commit war crimes in Iraq.

The Amnesty report focuses on Popular Mobilisation Units, which are a crucial part of the Iraqi government's strategy in fighting ISIL.

The Shia Muslim militias were officially made part of Iraq's security forces two months ago.

Amnesty says arms sold to the Iraqi government are being used by the militias.

The rights group is also detailing human rights abuses by the militias in Iraq.

Who's to blame?

And how safe is it for civilians fleeing the city of Mosul?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Mahjoob Zweiri, Qatar University.

Tallha Abdulrazaq, Strategy and Security Institute, Exeter University.

Michael Pregent, Former U-S army officer & Iraqi government adviser.

Source: Al Jazeera News