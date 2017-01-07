It's a deal that the Sri Lankan government hopes will pay off some of its multi-billion dollar debts to China.
A controversial agreement has been signed to lease the port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned company for the next 99 years.
The Chinese government helped foot the $1.3bn bill for the construction of the redeveloped port in southern Sri Lanka.
An industrial zone near the port hopes to attract Chinese investment.
Critics complain a Chinese colony is being built.
Sri Lankan leaders insist Chinese debts need to be repaid and the deal will attract investment and create jobs.
Is the deal too high a price to pay?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Christopher Balding - Associate professor at Peking University HSBC Business School
Einar Tangen - Political affairs analyst
Uday Bhaskar - Director of Society for Policy Studies in New Delhi
Source: Al Jazeera News