Canada has long been seen as the peaceful northern neighbour of the United States.
And, lately, as a welcoming alternative for refugees and migrants amid US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant moves in America.
But Canada's relative calm has been broken by the killing of six people as they prayed in a mosque in Quebec.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a "terrorist attack on Muslims".
What does this attack mean for tolerance and diversity in this country? Is it an isolated incident, or a sign of growing anti-Muslim anger?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Frank Baylis - Canadian MP
Fariha Naqvi Mohamed - journalist
Michel Juneau Katsuya - former officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Source: Al Jazeera News