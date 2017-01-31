Canada's relative calm has been broken by the killing of six people as they prayed in a mosque in Quebec.

Canada has long been seen as the peaceful northern neighbour of the United States.

And, lately, as a welcoming alternative for refugees and migrants amid US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant moves in America.

But Canada's relative calm has been broken by the killing of six people as they prayed in a mosque in Quebec.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

What does this attack mean for tolerance and diversity in this country? Is it an isolated incident, or a sign of growing anti-Muslim anger?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Frank Baylis - Canadian MP

Fariha Naqvi Mohamed - journalist

Michel Juneau Katsuya - former officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Source: Al Jazeera News