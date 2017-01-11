Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders hold talks in a bid to resolve a dispute that frustrated diplomats for decades.

The small Mediterranean island of Cyprus is home to the longest serving peacekeeping mission in the United Nations' history.

There was conflict within years of it becoming independent from the UK in 1960.

After a Greece-backed coup aimed at merging Cyprus with Greece, Turkish troops occupied the northern side in 1974.

The island was effectively partitioned, but it retains peaceful streets and flourishing tourism industries

