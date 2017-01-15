Is there still hope for a two-state solution?

Delegates from 70 countries met in the French capital Paris to try and jump-start stalled talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders and reaffirm their support for a two-state solution.

However, Israeli and Palestinian diplomats were not there to hear what was said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, dismissed the summit, saying only bilateral negotiations have a chance of being successful while Palestinianan President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed it.

They have both been invited to a briefing on the talks by President Francois Hollande.

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti - Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative



Mitchell Barak - former spokesman for late president Shimon Peres



Ben White - author on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

