Benjamin Netanyahu on the offensive after Security Council resolution calls immediate halt to all settlement activity.

For years, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister, has been forced to walk a thin line.

Hardline conservatives within the country, and even within the governing coalition, want Netanyahu to dismiss the idea of a Palestinian state altogether. But much of the international community continues to push for a two-state solution.

Now, after last week's UN vote, the pressure is ramping up on both ends, and Netanyahu's political tightrope is now even thinner.

The Security Council resolution calls for Israel to immediately stop all settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Most significantly, the US refused to use its veto. Netanyahu has condemned the resolution and is already taking action against some countries who supported it.

He has also blamed US President Barack Obama specifically for allowing the vote to pass. So what now for the Israeli PM and his fragile government?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Yossi Beilin, former Israeli minister of justice

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy for the YESHA Council, an organisation which oversees settlements

Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations at Regent's University

Source: Al Jazeera News