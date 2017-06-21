earthrise meets the men and women at the forefront of the grassroots movement for US action against climate change.

Even before he became president, Donald Trump made it clear that his administration's environmental policies would fly in the face of much of the US legislation crafted in recent years to combat global warming.

In late April, more than 200,000 people gathered in Washington, DC to advocate for action against climate change. Russell Beard attends the march and speaks to some of the men and women at the forefront of a global network of grassroots resistance.

He meets Wes Gillingham, who not only lives on a farm that uses 100 percent renewable energy, but also led the charge on a citizen campaign, one of many activist movements that got fracking banned across New York State. Now, he has set his sights on a new bill: to have New York State running on renewable energy by 2050.

Source: Al Jazeera