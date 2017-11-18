As the oil-rich country fails to pay its debt, we examine what happens next and what it means for its people.

Oil-rich Venezuela has always paid its debts - even at the expense of its citizens.

But this week, everything changed: Venezuela is now officially in default, which means it's officially bankrupt.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's declared the nation in 'selective default' on Monday after it failed to make $200m in repayments for global bonds due in October.

As more payments are due, Venezuela is facing what could be a messy financial unravelling. And that's not a good situation for its starving population as state assets may have to be sold off to pay credit holders.

President Nicolas Maduro is acutely aware that he is running out of money, and he wants to restructure the billions owed to China, Russia and oil service providers.

One of the key hurdles for the [Venezuela] restructuring is US financial sanctions which prevent US investors from participating in any restructuring or refinancing deal. Edward Glossop, emerging markets economist, Capital Economics

Russia has already agreed to restructure $3bn worth of debt held by Moscow. But US sanctions mean that other credit holders can't even be in the same room as those negotiating the restructuring. And it's not clear what's going to happen next.

"Where we go from here is anyone's guess," explains Edward Glossop, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London. Venezuela's debt "restructure talks look doomed to fail and it's only a matter of time before the government and state-owned oil company outright defaults on its external debt."

"One of the key hurdles for the restructuring is US financial sanctions which prevent US investors from participating in any restructuring or refinancing deal ... and that's why we think the restructuring and refinancing is likely to fail in the current environment," says Glossop.

Source: Al Jazeera