As Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's anti-corruption purge widens, we ask how much money is at stake.

Dozens of Saudi Arabian royals, ministers and businessmen have been detained in an anti-corruption probe, which is seen as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidating his power while alarming much of the traditional business establishment.

Fitch credit rating agency said the crackdown on the Kingdom's elite could bring a backlash and create political uncertainty in an already volatile region.

The prince's purge has been a wake-up call for many people doing business in the Arab world's biggest economy and oil producer. The Saudi Central Bank claims it's business as usual for lenders and the companies owned by those arrested, but reports say wealthy Saudis are moving assets out of the region.

The detention of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has caused people to raise some eyebrows... now [there's] a nervousness about wanting to invest in Saudi Arabia or not. Michael Stephens, Royal United Services Institute

As assets built up through corruption will become state property, how much money is at stake?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Saudi government is targeting as much as $800bn and has already frozen 1,700 bank accounts.

One of the tech world's most important investors is among those detained. Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has stakes in Twitter, Apple, Citigroup and other western institutions.

According to Michael Stephens from the UK security think-tank, the Royal United Services Institute, Prince Mohammed "is trying to do two things. He's trying to take up the big boys, the big companies and say, 'Hey, corruption at the institutional level is not acceptable,' but he's also taking on individuals ... So if the evidence [of corruption] is there for all of these companies and all of these individuals, then I guess we'll accept what those corruption charges are in the international community. If the evidence is not there, then there's going to be a big problem.

"The detention of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has caused people to raise some eyebrows. People are wondering what's going on there, unsure about their investments with Kingdom Holdings, which is a massive multinational conglomerate operating under Alwaleed bin Talal... people now have a nervousness about wanting to invest in Saudi Arabia or not," Stephens says.

Source: Al Jazeera