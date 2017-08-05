We ask whether Donald Trump's backing of bold economic promises has given the US economy a boost.

It has been six months since US President Donald Trump took office.

Amid a slow and disorderly White House transition - including a string of high profile departures - and an ongoing investigation into his Russia ties, Trump is trying to divert the world's attention to the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit the 22,000 mark for the first time in its 121-year history. Stocks headed higher even as Wall Street lost confidence that Trump's election proposals like tax cuts and infrastructure spending will be pushed through Congress.

There's expectations of a loosening of Wall Street rules put in place after the financial crisis, which has given a boost to financial stocks like Goldman Sachs. The second quarter earnings season has been largely better than expected.

The US Commerce Department estimates the economy grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the April-June period.

But Trump's tax cuts are months behind schedule. The failure of healthcare reform raises questions about his ability to get a budget passed. And there's also a great deal of uncertainty about his trade policies.

So what's the state of US economy and what's Trump got to do with it?

"The stock market and the economy are doing well in the United States inspite of, rather than because of, what Donald Trump has done," explains Russell Jones, a partner at Llewellyn Consulting.

"The economy is in reasonable shape in broad macroeconomic terms. We've got growth which is around potential, we've got an inflation rate which is a little bit below target, we've got relatively limited budget and external deficits - so it's in balance. What's been encouraging and positive is, Mr Trump has failed to do anything to disturb things. His policymaking thus far has been pretty incoherent, pretty chaotic, he's not really managed to do anything which could disturb the underlying stability of the eoconomy, and that's been a good thing," says Jones.

Asked about Trump's so-called economic nationalism and protectionist stance, Jones says, "what we know from history is that periods of major restraints on trade have been pretty damaging, not just for the country that imposes those restraints but for the global economy more generally. And if the United States is setting the precedent of going down this protectionist route, I think it would be a very bad sign for the world economy in the future."

Source: Al Jazeera