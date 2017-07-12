Activist Suzete educates girls and young women about their rights and teaches them strategies to defend themselves.

True gender equality might seem a remote dream. However, in Mozambique, small steps are being made in the fight for women's rights thanks to the passion and determination of women like Suzete Sangula.

The 18-year-old student activist has made it her mission to educate girls and young women about their rights, and teach them strategies to defend themselves.

We want social emancipation where we can also take decision-making positions. Where I can say no, and society supports me. Suzete Sangula, women's rights activist

In Mozambique, more than half of the women have suffered some form of violence. And more than half of the girls are married before the age of 18.

During her workshop in front of a group of students, Sangula explains, "We want social emancipation where we can also take decision-making positions. Where I can say no, and society supports me."

She pushes both boys and girls to think about the consequences of inequality and harassment and about what they can do for things to change.

She admits that it's very difficult to change people's minds, but she challenged gender roles at home and is confident of her abilities.

"It's frustrating. Sometimes I think about giving up ... My parents had a traditional mentality and I have changed their minds. Now, they grant me my space in society and at home. So other people will also end up granting me that space. That is what motivates me to continue."

Source: Al Jazeera