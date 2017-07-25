Quick facts
- There are currently 65.6 million forcibly displaced people worldwide
- 22.5 million of them are refugees, with 5.5 million coming from Syria alone
- 2.9 million refugees are now in Turkey, making it the top hosting country in the world
Source: UNHCR
The Boys of Nitzana
Amar escaped repression in Eritrea as a teenager in order to find a better life.
A gruelling journey led him to a small school for undocumented migrants in Israel, known as Nitzana.
While the school welcomed Amar warmly, Israeli policy does not.
Syria: No Strings
The Turkish town of Kilis, on the border with Syria, is full of refugees fleeing war.
Most of them are children, unified by a struggle that does not normally make the headlines: the battle to reconnect with their childhood.
But help is at hand from a group of Syrian teachers who are about to use a surprising tool to help children cope with the traumas of war - puppetry.
Greece's Tower of Babel
From the outside, the City Plaza Hotel in Athens looks like any other dilapidated building, abandoned during the Greek financial crisis.
But inside, it's a unique space for hundreds of refugees and migrants.
Since left-wing activists occupied the once empty hotel in 2016, the building has functioned as a collective shelter, with refugees and activists cooking, cleaning, living and making decisions together.
Source: Al Jazeera