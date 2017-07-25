Short docs about an Eritrean boarding school in Israel, refugee children in Turkey and a hotel-turned-squat in Greece.

Quick facts There are currently 65.6 million forcibly displaced people worldwide

22.5 million of them are refugees, with 5.5 million coming from Syria alone

2.9 million refugees are now in Turkey, making it the top hosting country in the world Source: UNHCR

The Boys of Nitzana

Amar escaped repression in Eritrea as a teenager in order to find a better life.

A gruelling journey led him to a small school for undocumented migrants in Israel, known as Nitzana.

While the school welcomed Amar warmly, Israeli policy does not.

Syria: No Strings

The Turkish town of Kilis, on the border with Syria, is full of refugees fleeing war.

Most of them are children, unified by a struggle that does not normally make the headlines: the battle to reconnect with their childhood.

But help is at hand from a group of Syrian teachers who are about to use a surprising tool to help children cope with the traumas of war - puppetry.

Greece's Tower of Babel

From the outside, the City Plaza Hotel in Athens looks like any other dilapidated building, abandoned during the Greek financial crisis.

But inside, it's a unique space for hundreds of refugees and migrants.

Since left-wing activists occupied the once empty hotel in 2016, the building has functioned as a collective shelter, with refugees and activists cooking, cleaning, living and making decisions together.

Source: Al Jazeera