Teenager Oumaima Erhali is breaking stereotypes on what it means to be a Muslim female surfer.

Teenager Oumaima Erhali always dreamed of becoming a full-time surfer.

She is part of a generation pushing boundaries in Morocco, a country where some believe the beach is no place for a young Muslim woman.

But Oumaima won't let stereotypes hold her back from the sport she loves or the life she wants to lead.

"Surfing is like going for therapy. I love how you fly in the air like Spider-Man," she says.

She contends that her surfing doesn't contradict with Islam. "Being a Muslim comes from the heart. I like surfing because it makes me happy."

Oumaima also reveals how surfing is special because it reminds her of her late brother, who was an avid surfer and a coastguard. He introduced her to surfing at a young age, and that's when she discovered her love for the sport. "Whenever I go surfing, I remember him," she says.

In a socially conservative society, she is blessed to have both of her parents' support.

"I like the fact that she's surfing," says Arbhi Erhali, Oumaima's father. "I don't have enough resources but if I did, I would help and encourage her more."

