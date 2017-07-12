Rape victim Afreen Khan goes on a personal mission to combat a culture of rape and sexual harassment in India.

Afreen Khan is a 17-year-old girl who is part of a new generation of Indian women fighting rape and sexual harassment.

A rape victim herself, she has made it her life's mission to educate, empower and protect other women who experienced sexual assault.

Along with other young rape survivors, Khan has formed a vigilante group called The Red Brigade. Together, they march along the streets in their red and black uniform, drag young men out of their homes and publicly humiliate them for harassing women.

The Red Brigade teaches self-defence to the girls of their community and organises protests and petitions.

"Whenever there is a case of sexual abuse we take charge. We go, meet the victims and help them overcome the trauma. We handle the case, and if she happens to be a teenager we often help with her education," says Khan.

To prevent sexual violence against women, they've proposed several demands for authorities to consider. Those demands include building more toilets for women, installing more surveillance cameras for security, providing self-defence training and hiring more female police officers to help decrease the frequency of rape cases.

