101 East ventures into the freezing wilderness to meet the traditional eagle hunters of Mongolia.

101 East takes a spectacular journey into the wilds of Mongolia to search for an ancient lifestyle that's in peril - the traditions of the Kazakh golden eagle hunters.

With perhaps only 60 eagle hunters left in the remote mountains of the country's northwest, it's feared the tradition could die out within a generation.

As boys from the far-flung villages head to the city for jobs and the chance of a better life, saving their traditions could now be left in the hands of young girls.

Join the conversation @AJ 101East

Source: Al Jazeera