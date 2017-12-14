101 East goes inside the world of India's billionaires, where money is no object.

Extravagant Bollywood weddings, luxury yachts, the finest delicacies and opulent homes. India's billionaires are cashed up and they're not afraid to flaunt it.

Home to the highest number of billionaires in the world after China and the US, India's super-rich love to splurge on round-the-world, first-class holidays and lavish parties, no expense spared.

But in a country where millions still live in poverty, the spending habits of the wealthiest heirs and self-made success stories can spark controversy.

101 East gets a coveted invite into the gold-gilded world of India's new Maharajas.

Join the conversation @AJ 101East

Source: Al Jazeera