What does the future hold for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, one of the world's poorest countries?

The UN calls it a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" - more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar, seeking sanctuary in Bangladesh.

They've brought stories of burning villages, murder, rape and babies being thrown into fires. This human catastrophe is happening under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Those who've made it to the squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh may have escaped with their lives, but they now face an uncertain future in one of the world's poorest countries.

101 East investigates the plight of the Rohingya.

Source: Al Jazeera