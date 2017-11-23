We go behind the screens with China's online stars and the nation's love affair with online streaming sites.

There's a new galaxy of superstars in China - riding the wave of the online live-streaming craze. It's a multibillion-dollar business.

Hundreds of millions of viewers tune in for hours each day, to be entertained and to also shower their favourite online hosts with virtual tokens and gifts. But with great popularity comes great control.

The government has introduced new laws to regulate online behaviour. This year, censors shut down three major internet platforms and thousands of live streamer accounts.

101 East meets China's unlikely online celebs in a nation living under the Great Firewall of China.

Source: Al Jazeera