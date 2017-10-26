101 East joined the Philippine military in their final battle against ISIL in the southern city of Marawi.

ISIL captured the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines to turn it into a new caliphate of the so-called Islamic State. It was an audacious move that took the government and military by surprise.

A fierce and deadly war ensued, signalling the group's determination to bring its battle from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. Ground and aerial bombardment have left Marawi in ruins. Nearly 1,000 people have been killed; 160 of them soldiers.

101 East joined the Philippines military in their final battle to take back the city.

Join the conversation @AJ 101East

Source: Al Jazeera