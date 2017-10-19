Insight into the fight to stop an Indian company's plans of opening one of the world's largest coal mines in Australia.

It will be the largest coal mine in Australia and one of the biggest in the world - if it goes ahead.

The proposed Carmichael mine will span more than 30 kilometres and produce 60 million tonnes of coal annually. Adani, the Indian company behind the mine, says it will create thousands of jobs, and it has the Australian Government's unwavering support.

But its facing fierce opposition from critics who say the mine is commercially unviable and will wreak havoc on the environment.

101 East investigates whether the Adani mine will be a bonanza for Australia or a destructive disaster.

Source: Al Jazeera