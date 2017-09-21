Meet the South East Asian women saving the population of the remote Faroe Islands, one marriage at a time.

With its harsh, windswept hills and six-month-long winter, the remote Faroe Islands are hardly where you would expect a large ethnic minority from tropical Southeast Asia.

But since most local young women choose to move abroad, women from the Philippines and Thailand are helping to reverse the population decline of this tight-knit, traditional society.

Nestled between Norway and Iceland in the North Atlantic, life on this archipelago of 18 islands is a shock for those from the tropics.

Yet this remote community is proving that it's worth going to the far reaches of the Earth to look for love.

Source: Al Jazeera