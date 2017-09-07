We go inside the child-run newspaper reporting on the ongoing injustices endured by India's two million street children.

They're often seen but rarely heard. India's two million street children live a desperate existence - the streets can be a brutal playground where only the tough survive.

But a newspaper run by street children is shining a light on the daily hardships they face. The reporters often don't know when they'll get their next meal, but that doesn't stop them from hitting the pavement to tell the stories of those around them.

101 East meets the children giving India's street kids a voice and discovers the potential and inspiration hidden in the slums.

Source: Al Jazeera