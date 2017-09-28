101 East explores how the US continues to deport Cambodian Americans who have committed a crime and served their time.

Many came to the US as babies, fleeing the Cambodian genocide with their families. But now, growing numbers of Cambodian Americans who have committed a felony are being deported to Cambodia.

Some have no family there. Others cannot speak Khmer and know little about Cambodia. But US law states that non-citizens who commit an offence will be deported after serving their time.

More than 800 have already been deported. More are waiting to hear when their time will be up.

101 East explores how this policy is affecting those sent to a country they barely know and the families left behind.

Source: Al Jazeera