A look into the forces that profit from recruiting migrant labourers, many of whom work illegally and are underpaid.

Desperate for work, millions of migrants flood into Malaysia. They do the jobs no one wants to do while creating vast profits for those who bring them in.

It is estimated there are up to four million illegal foreign workers in Malaysia.

Some were trafficked. Others overstayed their visas to pay off their debts to employment agents.

Importing labour is a business rife with corruption. While a select few get rich, many workers are trapped in crippling debt, left to live in fear and uncertainty.

101 East investigates the powerful forces making money off the recruitment of vulnerable workers.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera News