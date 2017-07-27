We go inside Bangladesh's biggest brothel, a town where 1,500 women work as prostitutes, some as young as 10 years old.

Quick facts Bangladesh is one of the few Islamic countries that tolerates prostitution

Daulatdia is a brothel-district 100km west of Dhaka

It's been called one of the largest brothels in the world

More than 1,500 women and girls work there day and night

Some sex workers in Daulatdia are as young as 10

It's the biggest brothel in Bangladesh - and possibly the world.

The town of Daulatdia is home to 1,500 prostitutes, some as young as 10 years old.

In a ramshackle maze of dirty alleyways, women and girls work day and night in tiny cubicles, meeting the men who pour in from the nearby highway.

Many of the prostitutes have always lived there; some were sold into prostitution by their families, and others were abducted from their villages.

101 East goes inside this sprawling brothel to find out how women and their children survive when hope is in short supply.

Source: Al Jazeera News