How China plans to conquer world football, spending billions on foreign players, coaches and training academies.

China is the world's rising superpower, but there is another area where it wants to excel: world football.

It plans to have 50 million players and 50,000 coaching schools within the next 10 years.

Its goal? To be a world football superpower by 2050.

As it spends billions buying up star foreign players, coaches and top European clubs, 101 East follows China's rising football stars to find out whether they can help the country conquer the "beautiful game."

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera News