101 East investigates dowry-related murders and suicides among women in Australia’s Indian community.

It’s the day many families in India spend their lives dre aming of and saving for: their daughter’s wedding. But behind the veil of the big Indian wedding lurks a hidden menace - dowry deaths.

In India, one woman dies every hour in a dowry-related case. Dowry is a social tradition where the families of Indian grooms can make endless financial demands of the bride’s family.

In extreme circumstances, the newlywed bride can be murdered by her in-laws, or driven to commit suicide.

And now, 101 East reveals that this deadly tradition has arrived on Australian shores.

Source: Al Jazeera News