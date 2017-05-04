Defector Thae Yong-ho provides a rare insight into the inner workings of the Kim Jong-un regime.

Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK, defected to South Korea with his family in 2016. He remains the highest-ranking diplomat ever to defect from North Korea.

In an interview with 101 East reporter Mary Ann Jolley in Seoul, he gives rare insights into the inner workings of the Kim Jong-un regime. Thae believes that a people's revolution will one day bring an end to the Kim family's dynastic rule.

The family members of defectors are often targeted by the North Korean regime.

Thae reveals that he does not know the fate of his siblings. "Even though I am physically and mentally free in South Korea, I still can't get rid of this nightmare of my family members," he says.

Source: Al Jazeera News