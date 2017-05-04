We meet the men risking their own lives to help protect young lovers from being killed in the name of honour.

In India, falling in love with the wrong person can be deadly. Every day, sons and daughters are beaten - some even killed - by their own families for rejecting the caste system and falling in love across strict social boundaries.

But in Delhi, a group of men calling themselves the Love Commandos are risking their own lives to save young people from vicious honour killings and forced marriages.

In this episode, 101 East meets the men desperate to help love find a way in a country where following your heart can bring not only dishonour but also death.

