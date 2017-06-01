Five million children in India are believed to have genius-level IQs, but few are ever discovered.

More than five million children in India are thought to have genius-level IQs. But most of them live in slums and are never discovered.

Poor education and a lack of opportunity usually means their potential goes unrealised - until now.

101 East follows a team of mentors striving to find the brightest children in the poorest circumstances.

They show how - with the right support and schooling - these "rough diamonds" can finally get their a chance to shine.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera News