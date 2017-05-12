One year since the government of Aung San Suu Kyi took power, we explore why high hopes for Myanmar have been dashed.

When Aung San Suu Kyi swept to power in Myanmar, the world hailed a new era. But one year on, the persecution of the country's Rohingya Muslim minority is tarnishing her international reputation.

Meanwhile, fighting rages in the country's north, the number of political detainees has risen sharply, and the economy has slowed.

Aung San Suu Kyi's supporters say she can't be blamed, and that undemocratic forces are undermining her. Others point to mismanagement and a fundamental lack of political experience.

101 East returns to Myanmar to find out if the high hopes held for pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi have turned to dust.

Source: Al Jazeera News