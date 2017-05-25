Europe is deporting thousands of Afghans back to a country which has been embroiled in chaos and war for decades.

With the war intensifying in Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing to Europe in the biggest influx of migrants seen there since World War II.

Faced with increasing opposition to immigration, the EU has drafted a plan to deport 80,000 Afghan asylum seekers back to their country.

Leaders in Germany say parts of Afghanistan are safe to return to, but the facts point to a different reality.

The UN says a record number of civilians are being killed, with the Taliban and ISIL gaining ground across the country.

101 East asks, is it safe for Afghans to go home?

Source: Al Jazeera News