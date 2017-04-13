101 East explores misogyny and murder in South Korea as men's rights groups and feminists wage a war against each other.

In Korea, the murder of a young woman in the affluent Gangnam district has ignited a vicious public debate about the country's entrenched misogyny.

Feminists blamed Korea's gender inequality and took to the streets which sparked counter protests from men's rights defenders who felt men were unfairly attacked.

This debate intensified online where feminists mirror the name-calling men direct at them. But these tactics only made the men angrier. And for some, this online conflict has painful real-life consequences.

Source: Al Jazeera News