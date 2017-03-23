In Jakarta, Indonesia, hundreds of school students fight in street brawls, some to their death.

On the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia, hundreds of middle and high school pupils arm themselves with deadly weapons to fight rival gangs from other schools. These brawls can last for hours, leaving blood and bodies in their aftermath.

The violence is extreme, but the motivations are muddy.

In this episode of 101 East, we talk to the teenagers on the frontline, their parents, teachers and the police about why so many otherwise regular kids are willing to fight and even kill their fellow pupils.

Source: Al Jazeera News