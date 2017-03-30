101 East reports from the front lines in the fight to take back the city of Mosul from the Islamic State

More than two years ago, ISIL forces overran the largest city in northern Iraq, Mosul, shocking the world with the speed and the ferocity of their victory.

It was here that the Islamic State leader announced the formation of his caliphate. Today, the city is an active combat zone, as Iraqi forces fight to take the city back, street by street, in fierce urban warfare.

101 East travels to the front line, recording the experiences of the soldiers fighting to liberate their home towns, and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

Join the conversation @AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera News