Is India's crackdown on Kashmiri protesters creating new generation of young fighters?

The most militarised zone in the world isn't in Iraq or Syria. It's in Indian-administered Kashmir, a region wracked by a separatist insurgency for almost 30 years.

More than 600,000 soldiers are stationed here, accused by activists for decades of murder, torture, rape and other abuses. But Kashmir may have reached its tipping point. The government's violent crackdown on unarmed protestors has fueled unrest in recent months.

Separatist leaders are now warning that the government’ s iron-fisted rule is radicalising Kashmir’s young men.101 East asks, is India's hardline policy in Kashmir creating a new generation offighters?

