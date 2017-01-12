They've endured genocide, war and grinding poverty, and now, the people of Cambodia appear to be battling another enemy: a crackdown on opposition voices.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 31 years and his family is reaping the benefits. Experts estimate the family's combined wealth is between $500m and $1bn - an unimaginable fortune for the 40 percent of Cambodians who live in poverty.

101 East investigates how those who dared to criticise the government have ended up in jail, exile or, worse still, paying with their lives.

Source: Al Jazeera