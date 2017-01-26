We join Afghan forces on the frontlines in Helmand, as they try to keep the Taliban from seizing a crucial capital.

Fifteen years after suffering defeat at the hands of America, the Taliban are retaking territory in Afghanistan at an alarming pace.

Wide swathes of the country are now under their control. But the prize for the armed group is the city of Lashkar Gah, seen as the gateway to the rest of the country. Standing in their way, is a ragtag group of Afghan soldiers and police, ill-trained, and ill-equipped.

But a newly installed governor is rallying the forces. Can the city hold the Taliban at bay?

101 East goes to the frontlines to meet the last defenders of Afghanistan.

Source: Al Jazeera