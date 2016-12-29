South Korea has built its success on a population driven to excel and willing to conform - for the good of their society.
The country has seen the fastest economic development of anywhere in the world, becoming synonymous with a highly educated workforce, cutting-edge technology and large, powerful conglomerates.
But it's come at the cost of a stressful competitive society - with relentless working hours and a pressure to succeed.
Now, a new generation of South Koreans is saying "enough is enough". They are voting for a more liberal and kinder lifestyle with their feet - leaving the country in droves.
Source: Al Jazeera