Young skilled South Koreans throw away their careers for manual jobs overseas to flee the pressures of life at home.

South Korea has built its success on a population driven to excel and willing to conform - for the good of their society.

The country has seen the fastest economic development of anywhere in the world, becoming synonymous with a highly educated workforce, cutting-edge technology and large, powerful conglomerates.

But it's come at the cost of a stressful competitive society - with relentless working hours and a pressure to succeed.

Now, a new generation of South Koreans is saying "enough is enough". They are voting for a more liberal and kinder lifestyle with their feet - leaving the country in droves.

Source: Al Jazeera