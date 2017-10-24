Rape and peacekeeping in a forgotten corner of Africa

The under-reported story of what happens when protectors become abusers.

UN peacekeepers are sent to the most war-ravaged countries on Earth, ostensibly to help them transition to peace. But some soldiers stand accused of committing crimes against the very people they are supposed to protect.

We take you on a harrowing journey to the Central African Republic, where you will learn about the effects of rape and exploitation at the hands of UN peacekeepers, and about how victims are often left defenceless.

On the show: Al Jazeera journalist Azad Essa, who authored an extensive report on this subject. Our host is Laurentiu Colintineanu.

Why do some peacekeepers rape? The full report

UN chief draws attention to CAR crisis

