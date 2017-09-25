Venezuela: No Money, Mo' Problems

Where did all the money go, and how did Venezuela come to where it is today?

Venezuela used to be the richest country in Latin America, sitting on the world's largest oil reserves. Yet Venezuelans are scrambling for money, food and basic necessities.

More than 100 people were killed in protests since April last year.

In this episode of The Debrief, we ask: Where did all the money go, and how did Venezuela come to where it is today?

Lucia Newman has been covering Venezuela for years. She tells us what she is seeing on the ground and what Venezuelans are saying to her. She has visited their homes and witnessed how they try to survive.

On the show: Al Jazeera's Latin America Editor Lucia Newman. Our host is Jasmin Bauomy. Follow them: @lucianewman / @jasminbauomy

