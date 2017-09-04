The Debrief: The Antifa Granny

For more than 30 years, Irmela has defaced some 100,000 public manifestations of far-right sentiments - graffiti, posters and stickers. Her one-person anti-fascist battle has left her with an injury, death threats and a long legal battle.
We follow Irmela to an anti-fascist rally in Berlin, and also hear from the far-right activists whom she's fighting.
On The Debrief: Al Jazeera's Patrick Strickland, who reported Irmela’s story, with host Laurentiu Colintineanu. Follow them on Twitter: @P_Strickland_ / @colintineanu
Read more:
Germany: 70-year-old anti-fascist defaces neo-Nazi art
The rise of Germany's anti-refugee right
