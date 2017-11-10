Saudi anti-corruption purge: All the latest updates

November 4, Saudi Arabia began a new "anti-corruption" purge. Here are the latest developments since:
US's Tillerson concerned over Saudi purge. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent political purge raises concerns and remains unclear but does not appear to amount to mass arrests, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.
"It's my understanding that they're characterising these as not really arrests at this point but they're presenting people with evidence of what they think the wrongdoing is to see if there's a willingness to want to make things right," he said.
"It raises a few concerns until we see more clearly how these particular individuals are dealt with," Tillerson added.
GCC stock markets tank. Total market capitalisation for the region has fallen to its lowest level since 2016, as per Bloomberg's data published on Friday.
King Salman appoints more judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday to appoint and promote 50 judges at the Board of Grievances, the state news agency SPA said.
Tillerson speaks to al-Jubeir. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir about the situation in Saudi Arabia, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday.
Seven released without charge. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained.
Al-Mojeb also said: "To ensure individuals enjoy full legal rights under Saudi law, no more personal info to be revealed at this time."
King Salman appoints new judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said.
UAE central bank calls for account details. Citing a central bank notice seen by the Financial Times, FT reported on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates central bank has called on banks to provide information on accounts, deposits and transfers related to the 19 Saudis implicated in the anti-corruption crackdown.
Talal praised MBS before purge. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that detained Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal contacted him just days before being arrested.
According to Khashoggi, Bin Talal praised Mohamed bin Salman's vision and invited him to come back to the Kingdom and be part of it.
- Others under scrutiny are being telephoned by investigators about their finances but appear to remain at liberty, one of the sources said.
- Saudi's stock market continue to fall. Saudi Arabia's stock market continued to fall in early trade on Wednesday.
- Saudi Arabia reassures investors. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce and Investment issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring investors that the sweeping arrests would not affect businesses.
"The rights of individuals and legal entities, public funds, and private companies and institutions, including those owned by some of the accused and detainees," the statement reads.
More accounts frozen. Citing private sources, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi's central bank froze dozens of individuals who aren't under arrest.
The sources also claimed that the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sent a list with hundreds of names to lenders, telling them to freeze any accounts linked to them.
Trump welcomes Saudi arrests. US President Donald Trump expressed "great confidence" in Saudi leaders on Monday. "They know exactly what they are doing," Trump tweeted.
Anti-corruption probe widens. Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar, the founder of Al Tayyar Travel is reportedly arrested in an investigation by the new corruption body.
According to Reuters news agency, Al Tayyar Travel, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest travel companies, said in a statement: " The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers."
Houthis offer asylum to Saudi princes. Houthi rebels said on Sunday that they are willing to offer Saudi Princes political asylum in Yemen.
November 4, 2017
Saudi Arabia princes arrested. Saudi Arabia dismisses a number of senior ministers and arrested nearly a dozen princes in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee.
In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency SPA, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud alludes to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, in order to illicitly accrue money" for the creation of the anti-graft committee.
The body has the power to issue arrest warrants and "prevent their remittance or transfer by persons and entities, whatever they might be", according to the statement.
- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a billionaire businessman who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding, Prince Mitaab bin Abdullah, the head of the National Guard, and Adel Faqih, the economy minister were among those held.