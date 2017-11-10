Saudi anti-corruption purge: All the latest updates

November 4, Saudi Arabia began a new "anti-corruption" purge. Here are the latest developments since:

"It raises a few concerns until we see more clearly how these particular individuals are dealt with," Tillerson added.

"It's my understanding that they're characterising these as not really arrests at this point but they're presenting people with evidence of what they think the wrongdoing is to see if there's a willingness to want to make things right," he said.

US's Tillerson concerned over Saudi purge. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent political purge raises concerns and remains unclear but does not appear to amount to mass arrests, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.

GCC stock markets tank. Total market capitalisation for the region has fallen to its lowest level since 2016, as per Bloomberg's data published on Friday.

King Salman appoints more judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday to appoint and promote 50 judges at the Board of Grievances, the state news agency SPA said.

Tillerson speaks to al-Jubeir. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir about the situation in Saudi Arabia, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

Seven released without charge. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, while 201 people remain detained.

Al-Mojeb also said: "To ensure individuals enjoy full legal rights under Saudi law, no more personal info to be revealed at this time."

King Salman appoints new judges. Saudi Arabia's king issued a royal order on Thursday that promoted 26 judges and appointed 30 others at different levels of the judiciary, the state news agency SPA said.