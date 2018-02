The humanitarian crisis caused by Yemen's civil war is growing more desperate every day.

The UN says 47,000 people have been displaced in the past month alone.

Many families, whose homes have been destroyed, are now living in caves as a result of the war - they are facing harsh living conditions, especially the ferocious cold.

And while humanitarian access is improving - there are still major shortages of food and water.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports.