Venezuelan opposition calls for boycott of election

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro wants what he calls a "mega" election - urging people to come out early to vote, not just for the next president, but for candidates in congressional elections as well.

Opposition parties have called for a boycott of the presidential race and called on the government to drop the ban on candidates, and take steps to reassure people the elections would not be rigged.

But now, the opposition is facing the threat of losing the only branch of government that they control: the National Assembly.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond has more.