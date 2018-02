A passenger train collided with a freight train in the US state of South Carolina, killing at least two people.

More than 70 people were injured and taken to hospitals when the Amtrak train collided with a CSX freight train near Cayce on Sunday morning.

Palmetto Health Director of Emergency Preparedness Dr Steve Shelton said one patient was in critical and two were in serious condition, with the rest suffering minor injuries.

Al Jazeera's Tom Ackerman reports.