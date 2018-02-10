Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Turkish premier says two soldiers died after their helicopter was shot down during Ankara's offensive in northern Syria.

    Two Turkish soldiers have died after their helicopter was shot down during Ankara's military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced the deaths in a televised address on Saturday. 

    Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said an army helicopter had been "shot down" near the southern Hatay province.

    "These things will happen, we are in a war ... We might lose a helicopter, but they'll pay the price for this," he said in Istanbul. 

    The state-run Anadolu agency, citing the Turkish army, said the ATAK aircraft crashed at around 1pm local time (10:00 GMT). 

    Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish YPG armed group, told the AP news agency that his fighters downed the helicopter in Raju, northwest of the Syrian city of Afrin.

    Turkey opened a new front in the multisided Syrian civil war, when it launched an air and ground offensive against YPG fighters on its southern border with Syria last month. 

    The YPG - trained, armed and supported by the US to fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) - control a swath of land in northern Syria. 

    Turkey considers the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody, decades-long armed campaign.

    Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal, reporting from Gaziantep on the Turkey-Syria border, said the conflict was "escalating day by day". 

    More than 20 Turkish soldiers and 150 YPG fighters have been killed since the military offensive began, he said. Seven Turkish civilians have also lost their lives.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Falcon Heavy rocket: What is it and why you should care

    Falcon Heavy rocket: What is it and why you should care

    Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket to launch since the Saturn V rocket which was used in the 1970s.

    Islam's gradual resurgence in post-Soviet Azerbaijan

    Islam's gradual resurgence in post-Soviet Azerbaijan

    After decades of state sanctioned repression by the USSR, Azerbaijanis can once again practise their faith.