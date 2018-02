US President Donald Trump has sent Congress a $4.4 trillion budget for 2019.

It proposes a huge infrastructure programme and an extra $700 billion for the Pentagon, along with deep cuts to domestic programmes that provide medical and food aid to the poor and the elderly.

But it is really about setting out the administration's priorities, since Congress is likely to ignore it.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.